Several library budgets win approval as others set votes for May

Voters approved a $1.9 million library budget in Cutchogue-New Suffolk last week. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Along with North Fork school districts, many of the area’s libraries are also preparing their annual budgets.

On April 4, voters approved the Cut­ch­ogue New Suffolk Library’s proposed 2023-2024 budget of nearly $1.9 million.

The library’s budget went up 5.17% from last years approved budget of a little over $1.8 million. Support for the budget was strong, with 103 residents voting to approve the budget and just four voting against it.

The largest increase in the general operating fund is the general account interest, which is going up 250% from last year’s $6,000 to $21,000 this year. The largest decrease in operating funds is from fundraising, which will go down 100% from last year’s $1,000 as the library has no plans to continue those efforts this year.

For more information on Cut­ch­ogue New Suffolk library’s adopted budget for 2023-2024, visit the library website at cut­ch­oguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library is proposing a budget of $1.16 million. The largest percentage of that money would go towards operations and maintenance which is projected to increase to $224,855. Those funds would go toward capital improvements, repairs and maintenance of the building, computer equipment as well as utilities, fuel and insurance.

For more information on Southold Free Library’s proposed 2023-2024 budget, visit their website at southoldlibrary.org.

Residents will vote on the library’s budget along with Southold school district budget on May 16.

Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library is proposing a budget of $1.19 million, up 3% from last year’s budget of $1.16 million.

The library’s new director, Ellen Nasto, will be making presentations on the proposed budget for Greenport and Oysterponds school districts’ boards of education at the Greenport board’s April 18 meeting and at the Oysterponds board’s May 2 meeting.

Residents will vote on the library’s budget and the Greenport and Oysterponds school districts’ budgets on May 16.

Mattituck-Laurel Library’s board is working on preparing a proposed 2024 budget, according to library director, Shauna Scholl.

The library board is expected to have a more finalized version of the document come May, Ms. Scholl said. The library’s fiscal year aligns with the calendar year, the budget vote is Sept. 19.

Ms. Scholl is expecting the library’s proposed budget and any additional information voters may need to know to be in the July/August newsletter.

“There will be more information as we get closer,” Ms. Scholl said.

Riverhead Free Library’s 2023-24 budget passed by a count of 187 yes votes, and 137 no votes on April 4.

Baiting Hollow Free Library’s budget also passed by a vote of 183 to 141.

The votes for Riverhead and Baiting Hollow are authorizing a contract for services with the Riverhead Central School District.

“I am very grateful to the members of the Riverhead community who support the library,” said Riverhead Library director Kerrie McMullen-Smith.

In Riverhead, there also were four unopposed candidates for four trustee positions.

Incumbent Jeff Zeiger was elected to serve another three-year term along with newly elected Barbara Ripel and Janet Vuturo.

Current trustee Ruth Nelson was elected to fill the remaining year of the term left vacant by Monique Genchi, who stepped down before the end of her term.

WITH TIM GANNON