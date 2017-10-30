Chambers of commerce to host candidates forum Monday night

The Mattituck and North Fork chambers of commerce will host a Meet the Candidates event Monday night for all contested Southold Town positions.

Attendees will be able to ask questions for candidates running for assessor, trustee, town council, highway superintendent and town justice.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the North Fork Country Club on Main Road in Cutchogue. Attendance costs $40 per person and includes dinner. RSVP by sending an email here.

A similar forum was held in Orient earlier this month. Read about the Town Board candidates here and the Trustee candidates here.

