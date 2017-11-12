Cops: One injured following Cutchogue limo bus crash

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a limo bus leaving a vineyard in Cutchogue crashed into a car, according to a Southold police press release.

The driver of a sedan was traveling on Main Road shortly before 5:50 p.m. when a limo bus exited the driveway at Pugliese Vineyards and failed to yield the right of way to traffic while attempting to make a right turn, police said.

“The sedan was unable to avoid the bus and struck it,” the release states.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital, officials said. The limo driver and passengers weren’t injured, police said.

Police declined to provide any other information about the investigation Sunday. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Comments

comments