A full month of holiday events planned for Greenport Village

It’s going to look a lot like Christmas all December long in Greenport this year.

The village will be combining its two biggest holiday-themed events next month and other festivities are planned for each weekend.

The Greenport Fire Department’s Parade of Lights and the Mitchell Park tree lighting will kick things off Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at 5 p.m.

In the past, the fire department has spearheaded the Christmas parade and the village has run the tree lighting, but they’re joining forces this year in an effort to get more people to attend.

“It is a very unified effort of the fire department, the village and the Business Improvement District,” said village clerk Sylvia Pirillo.

A series of events will be held in the Little Red Schoolhouse on subsequent Saturdays at 2 p.m., beginning with a “Letters to Santa” event Dec. 9. “Dreidel and Ornament Decorating” will follow on Dec. 16 and, on Dec. 23, the village will host “Visit Santa and Listen to Holiday Storytelling.”

On Sunday, Dec. 17, there will be a Menorah lighting celebration at 5 p.m. in Mitchell Park.

The Dec. 2 tree lighting and parade also coincide with the Greenport BID’s Shellabration, a two-day restaurant walk from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, featuring shellfish, beer and wine specials. Wristbands grant participants access to enjoy food and drinks from multiple locations in the village. Tasting pours are $3 each and small plates are $5 each. Eighteen restaurants will be participating in the event, which helps raise money for Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Marine Program. More information can be found at shellabration.li.

“We have gotten 1,000 participants a year and the last two years it has sold out,” said Kim Barbour of Cornell Cooperative Extension.

File photo: The Greenport Fire Department’s Christmas parade in 2014. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

