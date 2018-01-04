Greenport superintendent issues statement after student arrest

Following the arrest of a 16-year-old Greenport High School student for allegedly taking inappropriate photographs and video of three female victims with his cellphone, superintendent David Gamberg issued a statement Thursday that was posted on the district’s website.

Dear Families and Staff of Greenport Schools, You may have become aware of recent reports in the news media about a very serious matter that took place in our high school. I am not at liberty to share details but can assure you our school district is actively dealing with this incident, working in close cooperation with the Southold Town Police and other appropriate advisors. The safety of Greenport students and staff is and will remain my very top priority. In the days ahead, with a police officer at my side, I will personally deliver a strong message to secondary school students reinforcing our expectations for respectful and law-abiding behavior in all aspects of our school experience. Thank you for your continued support of Greenport Schools. Sincerely, David Gamberg

