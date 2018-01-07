Southold Town Hall closed Monday after pipes freeze

The east side of Southold Town Hall suffered “considerable water damage” after the pipes froze in a fire suppression system, according to Town Supervisor Scott Russell.

The damage has led to a decision to close all offices located within the Main Road building Monday.

“The floor had about two inches of water and, because the pipes are located over the ceiling, the ceiling suffered a great deal of damage as well,” Mr. Russell said in an email. “We have contacted a company to assist in the clean up so we can have the building up and running as soon as possible.”

Mr. Russell added that power was cut to that side of the building and “we are surveying damage to equipment, etc. right now.”

He said the town’s insurance carrier has also been contacted

The closed offices include the town clerk, assessors, engineers and the tax receiver. All other town facilities and offices will be open during regular business hours.

Anyone seeking assistance from Mr. Russell can still reach him at (631)300-5349.

