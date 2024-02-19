Photos: Fire depts march in snowy Greenport village

The 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day Parade kicked off with snow falling all over town. (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Despite snowy conditions, the Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day Parade kicked off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 in Greenport village. The long-running tradition, organized by the Greenport Fire Department, drew departments from across Long Island to Greenport Village. This year, departments included Sound Beach, Bellport and Hauppauge, as well as neighbors East Marion Fire Department.

1 | 16 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson) Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Members of the Southold Fire Department did not participate this year due to the passing of 62-year department member and Commissioner Thomas Grattan Sr. earlier in the week, according to a department social media post.

Former Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell was selected as grand marshal of the annual Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day Parade in honor of his 18-year tenure with the town.

“It’s just one of the greatest honors I’ve had in a long time and to have that on my way out as supervisor is especially special to me,” Mr. Russell said.

The parade made its way along Front Street, treating spectators to the sounds of bagpipes and sirens before it ended at the firehouse.