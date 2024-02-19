Photos: Fire depts march in snowy Greenport village

Despite snowy conditions, the Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day Parade kicked off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 in Greenport village. The long-running tradition, organized by the Greenport Fire Department, drew departments from across Long Island to Greenport Village. This year, departments included Sound Beach, Bellport and Hauppauge, as well as neighbors East Marion Fire Department.
Scenes from the 2024 Greenport Fire Department Washington's Day parade (photo credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Members of the Southold Fire Department did not participate this year due to the passing of 62-year department member and Commissioner Thomas Grattan Sr. earlier in the week, according to a department social media post.