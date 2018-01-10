Driver flees the scene of bus accident in Mattituck

A school bus was involved in a minor accident in Mattituck Wednesday morning and the car that hit it did not stop, Southold Town police said.

Mary Shipman, 52, of Cutchogue was behind the wheel of the school bus with 19 passengers headed for Mattituck School when the accident occurred at 7:25 a.m. She said she was making a right turn onto Route 25 from Mill Lane and a white sedan that was making a right turn onto Mill Lane from Route 25, struck the bus, according to police.

The sedan left the scene and has not been located.

No injuries were reported by the bus driver or any of the passengers, police said. The bus was not damaged.

Comments

comments