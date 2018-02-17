Good turnout for the Washington’s Birthday Parade in Greenport

Hundreds lined the streets of Greenport as the Greenport Fire Department hosted its 173rd annual Washington’s Birthday Parade Saturday afternoon.

Fire departments from as far west as Port Washington and as far east as Orient made their way down the streets of the village as onlookers cheered and waved.

This year’s parade was led by grand marshal Bob Syron, the CEO and president of Peconic Landing.

Also marching were the NJROTC, local community leaders and several bands of bagpipers.

Photo caption: Young parade-goers rode in style at the 173rd annual Washington’s Birthday Parade Saturday. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

