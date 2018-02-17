Good turnout for the Washington’s Birthday Parade in Greenport

Hundreds lined the streets of Greenport as the Greenport Fire Department hosted its 173rd annual Washington’s Birthday Parade Saturday afternoon.
Fire departments from as far west as Port Washington and as far east as Orient made their way down the streets of the village as onlookers cheered and waved.
This year’s parade was led by grand marshal Bob Syron, the CEO and president of Peconic Landing.
Also marching were the NJROTC, local community leaders and several bands of bagpipers.
Photo caption: Young parade-goers rode in style at the 173rd annual Washington’s Birthday Parade Saturday. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
The Greenport Fire Department organizes the parade each year. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Members of the Greenport Fire Department also marched. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Bob Syron led the parade as the grand marshal. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Members representing the Eagle Hose Company. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Police marched as well. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
No parade is complete without bag pipers. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
The Mattituck Strawberry Festival Queen. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
The parade marched through Greenport. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
There were parade-goers of all ages.
Some stood, some sat. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Little ones muffled the noise from sirens. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Firefighters also cookied hot dogs during the parade . . . Credit: Katharine Schroeder
. . . and handed them out along the route. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Mattituck Fire Department brought one of its antique trucks. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
Southold Fire Department also marched. Credit: Katharine Schroeder
