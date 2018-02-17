Community

Good turnout for the Washington’s Birthday Parade in Greenport

02/17/2018 5:47 PM |
Hundreds lined the streets of Greenport as the Greenport Fire Department hosted its 173rd annual Washington’s Birthday Parade Saturday afternoon.

Fire departments from as far west as Port Washington and as far east as Orient made their way down the streets of the village as onlookers cheered and waved.

This year’s parade was led by grand marshal Bob Syron, the CEO and president of Peconic Landing. 

Also marching were the NJROTC, local community leaders and several bands of bagpipers.

Photo caption: Young parade-goers rode in style at the 173rd annual Washington’s Birthday Parade Saturday. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

Scroll down for photos. 

The Greenport Fire Department organizes the parade each year. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Members of the Greenport Fire Department also marched. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Bob Syron led the parade as the grand marshal. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Members representing the Eagle Hose Company. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Police marched as well. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

No parade is complete without bag pipers. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

The Mattituck Strawberry Festival Queen. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

The parade marched through Greenport. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

There were parade-goers of all ages.

Some stood, some sat. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Little ones muffled the noise from sirens. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Firefighters also cookied hot dogs during the parade . . . Credit: Katharine Schroeder

. . . and handed them out along the route. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Mattituck Fire Department brought one of its antique trucks. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

Southold Fire Department also marched. Credit: Katharine Schroeder

