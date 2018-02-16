Greenport’s Washington’s Birthday Parade set for Saturday

The 173rd annual Washington’s Birthday Parade in Greenport steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday with Bob Syron, the CEO and president of Peconic Landing, leading the way as the grand marshal.

The event is organized by Greenport Fire Department. Chief Wayne Miller said that in the past the department has often chosen a department member as the grand marshal, but this year they wanted to do something different.

“Bob’s a good friend to the fire department,” Mr. Miller said. “He’s an outstanding guy, he does a lot for us and Peconic Landing does a lot for us. He does a lot for the community in general.”

Peconic Landing and Greenport Fire Department often work together. Safety training is held at Brecknock Hall, so fire personnel often take their recertification classes there, according to Mr. Syron. He also said that since this is an opportunity to fundraise for the department, it makes being the grand marshal even more significant for him.

“We have tremendous respect for these tireless volunteers who serve our community with such dedication,” Mr. Syron said. “These are the men and women who help to make Peconic Landing and the greater community a safe place to live.”

As a Greenport resident, he said this honor hits home for him and his family.

“Personally, I am very honored to be the grand marshal,” Mr. Syron said. “My family and I have attended the parade every year for the past 14 years we have lived here.”

The parade will start at Greenport High School and march down Front Street, make a left onto Main Street, head down South Street and then back up to the firehouse. The day will end with traditional clam chowder and hot dogs at the Third Street firehouse.

Photo caption: Bob Syron, who serves as president and CEO of Peconic Landing, is the grand marshal of the annual Washington’s Birthday Parade in Greenport. (Credit: Courtesy of Peconic Landing)

[email protected]

Comments

comments