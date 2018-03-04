Editorial: Introducing our new online classified platform

For generations, the classified pages of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review have been the go-to source for people on the North Fork in search of a new job, an upcoming yard sale or a used car. The classifieds section has provided a platform for people to both buy and sell goods and services and has been an integral part of the newspaper.

As the media landscape continues to evolve in a digital direction, we’ve undertaken many related initiatives to better serve our readers, from building mobile-friendly websites to producing more video to connecting with readers on social media sites like Instagram. Now, we’re pleased to announce the launch of our latest online project: an interactive classifieds website.

All our current print classified ads will feed into the new online system, which can be accessed either through a link on our homepages or by going directly to https://classifieds.timesreview.com. The site features enhanced options, such as allowing users to upgrade listings with photos and to post their own advertisements.

The user-friendly website features categories for Real Estate, Rentals, Employment, Yard/Tag Sales, Autos and more. It also makes it easier than ever for readers to access legal notices.

“This new classified capability fits with our overall digital publishing strategy and extends and strengthens our reach and engagement for our readers and advertisers,” said Andrew Olsen, publisher of Times Review Media Group. “It also allows us to offer more dynamic classified content including both photos and video. It took a lot of work to get this in place and I’m very proud of our team.”

Anyone who wants to post a classified can do so easily through the new website. A one-week listing in both papers starts at just $14.20, and there are plenty of options about how and where the ad appears. In addition, we’re always here to answer questions by phone at 631-354-8013 or email to kgersic<\@>timesreview.com.

“We are excited to be able to offer a new online service for our classified ads,” said classifieds manager Karen Cullen. “We’ve worked hard to fine-tune the site, and we hope our readers and advertisers find it as exciting as we do.”

Our goal with this investment is to continue to be the hub for classifieds on the East End and to build upon the print section our readers have relied on for so many years.

