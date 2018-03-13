Schools close as heavy snow falls on the North Fork

As the snow falls rapidly on the East End Tuesday morning, school districts canceled classes and all activities for the day.

The Greenport, Southold, Mattituck-Cutchogue, New Suffolk, and Oysterponds school districts will be closed Tuesday. The board of education meetings scheduled for Tuesday night have also been canceled.

Classes were also canceled at Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School in Riverhead, where students are still reeling from the news Monday that the high school will close at the end of the school year.

Southold Town facilities will also be closed Tuesday, according to an announcement late Monday night. The town board meetings scheduled for Tuesday were previously rescheduled for Wednesday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Suffolk County through Tuesday at 6 p.m. The National Weather Service said Tuesday’s nor’easter will dump 6 to 12 inches on the East End.

Travel is not recommended.

Bands of moderate to heavy snow will continue to develop across the area Tuesday morning with snowfall rates increasing, the NWS said. Road conditions will deteriorate through the morning commute. Visibilities will continue to drop and could be as low as one-quarter of a mile at times.

The winds picked up even before it began to snow overnight. The north wind is around 22 mph Tuesday morning. Gusts of up to 40 mph are expected. The temperature is only expected to reach 34 Tuesday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

