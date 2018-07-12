Cutchogue Fire Department members honored for their service

Six members of the Cutchogue Fire Department Fire Police Squad were honored for their continued service to the department and the community at United Fire Company No. 1’s June meeting. Douglas Kronenberg, the Region 7 Director from the Volunteer Fire Police Association of the State of New York, was on hand to make a special presentation to honor members who have served the community for more than 50 years and have been members of the Fire Police Squad for at least 5 years. The members represent a total of 359 years of combined service to the department.

The members honored were John Zaveski, for 67 years of service; Andre Cybulksi, for 63 years of service; Ex-Chief Matthew Martin, for 60 years of service; Ex-Chief John Lademann, for 59 years of service; Robert Doroski, for 55 years of service; and Jack Kane for 55 years of service.

The members routinely help to ensure the safety of the public and fellow firefighters by providing traffic control on the roadways, and securing perimeters around the scene of emergencies and public events such as parades.

Photo caption: Left to right: Chief Larry Behr, Doug Kronenberg, John Zaveski, John Kane, Andre Cybulski, Ex-Chief Matthew Martin, Ex-Chief John Lademann and Robert Doroski. (Cutchogue Fire Department courtesy photo)

