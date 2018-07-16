Home decor store plans approved for historic Southold home

Nicolette’s for the Home, a Massapequa company specializing in interior decorating, is one step closer to opening a second showroom in Southold.

The company received site plan approval Monday, following a public hearing at which no one other than the applicant spoke.

“We’re here to get approval, be a part of this community, and we plan to be here for many, many years to come,” said owner John Nicoletti.

The approved site plan calls for the conversion of a historic 2 1/2-story home to accommodate 1,422 square feet of retail space on the first floor, an office on the second floor and storage in the basement, second floor and attic. The building, known as The Burns House, is located at 53245 Main Road, slightly east of Town Hall.

Only five of the 14 parking stalls required by code are included in the proposal, but the board said it may waive the required parking because customers will visit the store mostly by appointment only.

LATIN FUZION

Latin Fuzion plans to take over the vacant retail space formerly occupied by Robert’s Jewelers at Feather Hill Commons in Southold.

A site plan calls for converting the 1,100-square-foot retail space into a restaurant and installing a new sanitary system.

Technically, this application represents an amendment to the site plan approved by the Planning Board in 1984 for all eight buildings in the Feather Hill complex.

A public hearing is set for Monday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m.

Photo caption: The proposed location at 53245 Main Road in Southold for Nicolette’s For The Home. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

