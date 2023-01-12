Planning Board: Hearings set on pair of site plan applications

The town Planning Board issued State Environment Quality Review Act designations Monday for site plans from Arrow Horse Farm and Peconic Water Sports, declaring them, respectively, as Type 2 and unlisted actions under SEQRA.

SEQRA requires all state and local discretionary boards to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of proposed projects. Type 2 actions are deemed to have no significant environmental impact and therefore require no further review. Unlisted actions, however, require that an environmental review be conducted, in this case by the Planning Board.

Peconic Water Sports is a fishing charter and water sports company with locations in Southold, Sag Harbor and Montauk. This proposed site would include an additional 7,535-square-foot marine sales and storage facility on County Road 48 in Southold. The proposal includes demolition of an existing building on the 37,123-square-foot parcel in the General Business “B” Zoning District.

The Arrow Horse Farm application proposes a 17.2-acre farm on Oregon Road in Cutchogue. The plan for the agricultural site includes an 8,064-square-foot building for “keeping, breeding and training of horses,” an agricultural storage facility and two 240-square-foot sheds with “supporting parking and driveway access.” The proposed location is less than two miles from the proposed Key Capture Energy battery storage facility.

Public hearings on both proposed facilities will be held at Southold Town Hall Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.