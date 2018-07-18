Cops: Two people airlifted following crash in Mattituck

Two people were being airlifted following a two-car crash in Mattituck Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mattituck Fire Department.

A sedan and pickup truck collided at the Route 48 and Mill Lane intersection shortly before 3:30 p.m. Rescue crews set up a landing zone at Mattituck High School for a Suffolk Police medevac to transport the people in the sedan to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The status of the pickup driver was not immediately clear.

One eastbound lane remained open as rescue crews cleared the scene. Traffic was closed off from Route 25 north to Mill Lane.

Photo caption: The two vehicles that were damaged at the Route 48 and Mill Lane intersection in Mattituck. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Comments

comments