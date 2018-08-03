Sign welcoming visitors to Nassau Point mysteriously cut down, stolen

So much for paradise.

Members of the Nassau Point Property Owners Association were left in shock when a sign welcoming visitors and residents to the community was cut down and stolen last week.

The newly erected sign stood for about 14 hours before it was mysteriously stolen. It featured a quote that read: “A Little Slice of Paradise.”

“This is our neighborhood and we thought it was a very nice way to welcome people,” said Alfonso Martinez-Fonts, the recording secretary of the Nassau Point Property Owners Association. “We placed the sign on our beach because it’s the beginning of our neighborhood and we wanted to say to people, ‘Welcome to Nassau Point.’ ”

The sign was installed July 24 and didn’t last more than a day.

The sign, which measures 3 feet by 6 feet, was erected on Nassau Point Community Beach, located on the Nassau Point Causeway, which connects the residential community to the mainland. It cost approximately $4,500. It was installed at 3 p.m. July 24 and it was cut down sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. that same night.

Mr. Martinez-Fonts says that the association is working with the Southold Police Department and plans to post an award for anyone who has any information about the missing sign.

“We are very upset because this is a great town, a great community right here within Nassau Point,” he said. “And we have a very active homeowners association. We feel violated by the fact that someone would steal the sign.”

Mr. Martinez-Fonts says that the association has not made a decision about whether to install a new sign.

“We’re still in shock over the crime that was perpetrated,” he said. “In the future we will figure out if we will replace it or not.”

Last October, a residential sign in Orient valued at $800 that welcomed visitors to the Orient by the Sea neighborhood was stolen.

Top photo caption: The sign as it stood for less than a day. (courtesy photo)

