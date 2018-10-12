Several grant-funded town projects take shape

Town engineers Michael Collins and Jamie Richter gave an update on several ongoing projects — mostly funded through grants — that the town took on this year.

Completed projects in 2018 include the Pike Street parking lot in Mattituck and new ADA doors and ramp at the recreation center in Southold. The town is awaiting a $60,180 reimbursement from Suffolk County for the parking lot upgrade and a $40,000 reimbursement from the Community Development Block Grant for the recreation center.

An improved Love Lane Traffic Study examining the three-way intersection at Love Lane, Main Road and Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck is expected to wrap up shortly, Mr. Collins said at the work session.

