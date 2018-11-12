See highlights of Mattituck’s Long Island championship win

The Mattituck girls volleyball team earned a trip to Glens Falls and the New York State Championship with a sweep of East Rockaway Sunday afternoon at Farmingdale State College.

The Tuckers will open pool play Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

To make it to Glens Falls for the first time since 2015, Mattituck beat East Rockaway, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23. See more photos from the victory below:

