See highlights of Mattituck’s Long Island championship win

The Mattituck girls volleyball team earned a trip to Glens Falls and the New York State Championship with a sweep of East Rockaway Sunday afternoon at Farmingdale State College.
The Tuckers will open pool play Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.
To make it to Glens Falls for the first time since 2015, Mattituck beat East Rockaway, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23. See more photos from the victory below:
The celebration was on for the champion Tuckers. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Senior Rachel Janis rises above the net. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Junior outside hitter Charlotte Keil. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Junior Viki Harkin on the serve. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Junior setter Miranda Hedges. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Junior Rylie Skezec, left, and senior Jillian Gaffga. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Junior outside hitter Viki Harkin. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Senior Rachel Janis. (Credit: Garret Meade)
The Class C champion Tuckers. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Senior captain Rachel Janis holds the championship plaque. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Captains Viki Harkin, left, Rachel Janis and Emily McKillop. (Credit: Garret Meade)
Junior outside hitter Viki Harkin. (Credit: Garret Meade)
