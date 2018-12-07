Chief: Greenport High School student shot; four suspects in custody

A Greenport High School student was the victim of a shooting early Friday morning and four suspects are currently in custody, according Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley.

The student was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that are not expected to be life threatening, the chief said.

Greenport Superintendent David Gamberg issued a statement to the school community Friday morning confirming that the student is under medical care.

“We have been reassured by the police that this incident does not jeopardize our building safety,” Mr. Gamberg wrote.

The district conducted emergency crisis meetings with staff before school began this morning, he said. Counseling support is being made available to “any and all students and staff in the district.”

“We will keep all students, families, and staff informed of any other relevant facts as they become available,” he said.

Chief Flatley said the shooting was not random and suspects were apprehended immediately afterward.

“We have a lot to sift through from the incident,” he said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

