Holiday services scheduled at local churches

Mattituck

Advent Lutheran Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: Fourth Sunday in Advent Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight communion service with story for children, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Festival Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Church of the Redeemer

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.; Spanish service, 8 p.m.

Church of the Transfiguration

Sunday, Dec. 23: Sunday before Christmas Orthros, 9 a.m.; Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Orthros, 6 p.m.; Liturgy, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: Sunday after Christmas Orthros, 9 a.m.; Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: Feast of St. Basil Orthros, 9 a.m.; Liturgy with Doxology, 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5: Liturgy of St. Basil and Blessing of the Waters, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6: Epiphany Day Orthros, 9 a.m.; Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m. Megalos Agiasmos follows communion.

Monday, Jan. 7: Feast of John the Baptist Orthros, 9 a.m.; Divine Liturgy, 9:45 a.m.

Mattituck Presbyterian Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: Worship service, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight services, 4, 7 and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: Worship service, 10 a.m.

Our Lady of good Counsel R.C. Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Masses, 9 a.m., 4 and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day Masses, 8, 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Cutchogue

Cutchogue Presbyterian Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: Fourth Sunday in Advent worship service, 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: Hymn sing, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6: Communion service and New Year’s celebration, 11 a.m.

North Fork United Methodist Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve carols and candles, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church

Thursday, Dec. 20: Christmas Penance service, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23: ‘A Candlelit Christmas’ concert, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Mass, 8:30 a.m.; Christmas Vigil Masses, 4 and 5:30 p.m.; Midnight Mass in Polish and English.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Masses 8, 9:30 (Polish) and 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Mass, 8:30 a.m.; New Year’s Vigil Mass in Polish and English, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Masses, 8, 9:30 (Polish) and 11 a.m.

True Light Church

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Family Christmas service, 10:30 a.m.

Southold

Christian Science Society

Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas service, 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: ‘Camel Lot’ Christmas pageant followed by cookie walk, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Family Christmas Eve worship, 4 p.m.; Christmas Eve candlelight worship, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas dinner, 4 p.m. Reservations: 631-765-2597.

Sunday, Dec. 30: Sixth Day of Christmas worship, 10 a.m.

First Universalist Church

Monday, Dec. 24: ‘Great Light,’ Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m. at Jamesport Meeting House. Joint service with North Fork Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

St. Patrick R.C. Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve family Mass and blessing of the Christ Child, 4 p.m.; Christmas Eve Mass, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day Masses, 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Vigil Mass, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: Mass of the Solemnity of Mary, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5: Epiphany Mass, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6: Epiphany Masses, 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Greenport

First Baptist Church of Greenport

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day service, 11 a.m.

St. Agnes R.C. Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Masses, 4, 6 and 8 (Spanish) p.m. and midnight.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day Masses, 8 and 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Mass, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Masses, 8 and 10 a.m.; Spanish Mass, 6 p.m.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve services, 4 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day Eucharist, 10 a.m.

Oysterponds

Orient Congregational Church

Sunday, Dec. 23: Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve pageant and candlelight service, 4 p.m.

