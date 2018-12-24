The Work We Do: The Best of 2018

In 2017, The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review launched “The Work We Do,” a weekly look into the work lives of professionals across the North Fork.

The series, which is sponsored by Peconic Landing in Greenport, is a multimedia project profiling workers in all industries.

To commemorate a year of hard work that makes the community brighter, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite The Work We Do videos.

Brian Mealy, Floyd Memorial Library

Todd Davey, North Fork Garage in Peconic

Anne Sherwood Pundyk, painter

Patti Homan, Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church

Chris Conlan, Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Christopher Kelly, Promised Land Apiaries

Irene Pleitez, La Capricciosa

Marcy Carranza, Wendy’s Deli

Richie Simicich, Strong’s Marine

Marilyn LoPresti, North Fork Bodies in Motion

