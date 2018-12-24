The Work We Do: The Best of 2018

In 2017, The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review launched “The Work We Do,” a weekly look into the work lives of professionals across the North Fork.
The series, which is sponsored by Peconic Landing in Greenport, is a multimedia project profiling workers in all industries.
To commemorate a year of hard work that makes the community brighter, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite The Work We Do videos.
Brian Mealy, Floyd Memorial Library
Todd Davey, North Fork Garage in Peconic
Anne Sherwood Pundyk, painter
Patti Homan, Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church
Chris Conlan, Goldberg’s Famous Bagels
Christopher Kelly, Promised Land Apiaries
Irene Pleitez, La Capricciosa
Marcy Carranza, Wendy’s Deli
Richie Simicich, Strong’s Marine
Marilyn LoPresti, North Fork Bodies in Motion
Comments
comments