The Work We Do: Julia Chachere, Peconic Bay Primary Medical Group

I’m Julia Chachere. I’m a certified nurse midwife and nurse practitioner and I have been working in the Cutchogue office since it opened in July of this past year.

The North Fork, historically, has been very underserved in the area of women’s health. So, I came as part of Peconic Bay Medical Center’s move to increase access to women’s health services, particularly on the eastern end of the North Fork, but on all of the North Fork.

I was a registered nurse and then I went to two years of graduate school to become a certified nurse midwife.

I’ve always been drawn to pregnancy and birth and that led me to pursue midwifery. And, in that, I started to develop a strong interest in well-woman care, gynecology, family planning and menopause as well.

My day typically starts with reviewing charts, reviewing labs, calling patients, giving them updates on their results and then we start seeing patients. The range of care runs from basic gynecology, well-woman care, and that is from adolescence to menopause and postmenopause.

I really enjoy listening to patients, which is a hallmark of midwifery. And it really enables me to be able to put the context of their visit into the broader issues in their life.

If it were a teenager, or older, or anybody who is seeking family planning, I would spend a lot of time explaining the options, and the risks and benefits of both. If it’s an issue like screening for osteoporosis, I put a lot of emphasis on nutrition, exercise, lifestyle management, to prevent osteoporosis.

I also love working with the immigrant community and meeting their unique needs. I really hope to do a lot of outreach to that population.

I love being able to see patients throughout their lifespan. Childbirth is one part of that, but it’s not all of it. Women’s health needs span a whole lifetime — and that’s what I’m here to do.

“The Work We Do” is a Suffolk Times multimedia project profiling workers on the North Fork.