The Work We Do: Tina Contento, Times Review Media Group

I’m Tina Contento and I am the account advertising executive for the Times Review Media Group.

My responsibilities are to go visit my clients in my territory, really Peconic to Orient Point and help them market their business through all of our products that we offer.

I have been here since 1987. I really started when we were in the Greenport office at the front desk, handwriting classifieds, taking legal notices, subscriptions, and things like that. Then we moved to our current office in Mattituck about a year later and then I turned into the circulation manager, and after that I became classified manager, and after that I left for a little bit had my kids, and then came back and have been doing advertising sales since then. I’ve pretty much done everything. I’ve sat in every seat in this office.

Everything used to be done by hand and now we’re completely automated. When I started here it was before email and internet. Now I don’t have to get up and bring an ad to the art department. One thing that I miss is that I don’t have to see clients week to week because we email and text.

I’m really really lucky because I live where I work, so my friends are my clients. Whether it’s getting my coffee in the morning I’m talking to people about their families as well as what’s going on in the community, but also helping them market their business, so I feel very lucky.

I had put my resume in one summer, the previous owner, Troy, had called me to come in for an interview but I was lifeguarding at the Townsend Manor Inn. He said, ‘just come down now,’ but I had my bathing suit on. So I went there to interview and got the job miraculously in my bathing suit!

We do have a lot of fun here. It’s really a nice family and it’s always been like that. It’s about everyone having a good day, everyone’s having fun and we all have each other’s back which is great. When I left for a little bit, I really did miss everyone. There’s not a lot of companies like this where everybody gets the work done but we really have a good time doing it.

“The Work We Do” is a Suffolk Times multimedia project profiling workers on the North Fork. It is made possible by Peconic Landing in Greenport. See photos on Instagram @thesuffolktimes.

