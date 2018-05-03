





I’m Beth Ficner. I’m the security guard here at Cutchogue East School.

I started working as a security guard in 2004. My normal day is to punch in at 7:30. I come in and go down to the cafeteria, where chorus and band is taking place. I go outside, help the kids off the bus with their instruments, make sure they get in safely. And then I basically stand outside there helping kids in and out of the car. The reason for me being out there helping with the cars is not only for their safety, but I enjoy greeting the kids, making them have a smile in the morning. Some kids have a rough time so I’ll crack a joke, and try to help them out of the car and start their day off a little bit smoother. READ