My name is Susan Malinauskas. I work at Southold IGA and I’m a meat wrapper.
I started in 1973. I'm on my third owner. I've been here back and forth for 45 years.
Hello, my name is Jim Michta and I’m the Candy Man, here making all the Easter candies for Easter.
Right now, we're in heavy duty making rabbits, as many as we can make. We only have like five weeks left before Easter.
Hello, my name is Kenny Burns. I'm with the Cutchogue Fire Department. This is my second year as captain. It's my 11th year as a member and, because of being a volunteer, I actually do this now for a living. I work as a paid first responder for Amagansett and Bridgehampton.
My name is Claire Copersino. I founded the North Fork Yoga Shala, which I run, and as part of that I teach yoga publicly and privately.
I run international retreats and I'm also a health coach.
I’m Beth Ficner. I’m the security guard here at Cutchogue East School.
I started working as a security guard in 2004. My normal day is to punch in at 7:30. I come in and go down to the cafeteria, where chorus and band is taking place. I go outside, help the kids off the bus with their instruments, make sure they get in safely. And then I basically stand outside there helping kids in and out of the car. The reason for me being out there helping with the cars is not only for their safety, but I enjoy greeting the kids, making them have a smile in the morning. Some kids have a rough time so I'll crack a joke, and try to help them out of the car and start their day off a little bit smoother.
My name is Irene Pleitez. I work here at the pizzeria La Capricciosa in Greenport.
My day basically starts around 9:45, 10 a.m. I come in and turn on the ovens, make sure they're nice and hot because we wait for the school kids to come in. Usually that's my first rush.
Hi, my name is Marcela Carranza but everyone knows me here as Marcy from Wendy’s Deli, and I do breakfast every day.
A normal day here is I come in, and we make fresh coffee every day; we start with that. And then we move on to stocking up everything.
For this week's "One Minute on the North Fork," we visited Hedgewood Farm in Laurel, which offers horse boarding, lessons, showings and camps for people of all ages.
My name is Roland Walker and I’m a certified BeatBoss indoor cycling instructor.
I currently teach at three different fitness centers. One is located in East Quogue called Sportime. The other one is JABS Riverhead and the third location is JABS Cutchogue.
We hit Veterans Beach in Mattituck just as the cold streak ended Tuesday and temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in two weeks.