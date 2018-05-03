Videos

02/26/18

Work We Do: Jim Michta, the Candy Man

02/26/2018
Hello, my name is Jim Michta and I’m the Candy Man, here making all the Easter candies for Easter.

Right now, we're in heavy duty making rabbits, as many as we can make. We only have like five weeks left before Easter.

02/19/18

Work We Do: Kenny Burns, Cutchogue Fire Department

02/19/2018
Hello, my name is Kenny Burns. I'm with the Cutchogue Fire Department. This is my second year as captain. It's my 11th year as a member and, because of being a volunteer, I actually do this now for a living. I work as a paid first responder for Amagansett and Bridgehampton.

02/05/18

Work We Do: Beth Ficner, Cutchogue East Elementary School

02/05/2018
I’m Beth Ficner. I’m the security guard here at Cutchogue East School.

I started working as a security guard in 2004. My normal day is to punch in at 7:30. I come in and go down to the cafeteria, where chorus and band is taking place. I go outside, help the kids off the bus with their instruments, make sure they get in safely. And then I basically stand outside there helping kids in and out of the car. The reason for me being out there helping with the cars is not only for their safety, but I enjoy greeting the kids, making them have a smile in the morning. Some kids have a rough time so I'll crack a joke, and try to help them out of the car and start their day off a little bit smoother.

