03/10/18 3:23pm

Boys Basketball: Porters crowned regional champs

03/10/2018 3:23 PM
Hamilton was playing Saturday, but it was Greenport that received the rave reviews.

Two Greenport basketball players, in particular, stood out. Ahkee Anderson and Jude Swann were at their best when the Porters needed them most. They came though in a big way as the Porters won their first regional championship since 2009, earning a place in the New York State Class C semifinals. READ

03/08/18 6:00am

Baseball: Tulley opens Southold’s new chapter

03/08/2018 6:00 AM
You can’t tell who the players are without a scorecard. That’s especially true this year with the Southold High School baseball team and its new coach.

A new chapter in Southold baseball opened Monday with the team’s first official practice under coach Greg Tulley. Change is in the air. Tulley, who had coached the junior varsity team the past two years, takes over the varsity squad from Mike Carver, who stepped down after 17 years in charge. In addition, only three players from last year’s team are back. READ

03/06/18 9:39pm

Boys Basketball: Anderson’s fast start propels Greenport to Long Island title

Greenport boys basketball coach Ev Corwin felt his team needed a fast start in the Long Island Class C championship game on Tuesday night. So, he had a talk with his star sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson on Monday.

“Listen, I’m going to call your number really early,” he told Anderson. “You get going early, it’ll calm everybody down.” READ

02/24/18 8:41pm

Wrestling: Bokina twins both grab state crowns

02/24/2018 8:41 PM
The scenario was similar, but the result was oh so different for twin brothers Luke and Jack Bokina.

Once again the two Mattituck High School seniors had wrestled their way to state finals at Times Union Center in Albany. The difference this time — and what a big difference it was — was both Bokinas had their arms raised as state champions. READ

02/24/18 6:54pm

Boys Basketball: Murray’s spark isn’t enough for Porters

With Jordan Fonseca hobbled by an ailing ankle, Myles Murray figured he would see a little more playing time than usual Saturday, but he couldn’t have foreseen the impact he would have on the game.

In the alphabet soup that is the Suffolk County boys basketball tournament, Greenport reached the end in the Class BCD final, no small thanks to CM — as in Center Moriches. READ

