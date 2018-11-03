The Greenport boys basketball team advanced to the Class C final four next week with a 78-63 victory Saturday in the Southeast Region final at Pace University in Pleasantville. The Porters will play 26-0 Lake George in the state semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday for a chance to play for the state title. READ
Hamilton was playing Saturday, but it was Greenport that received the rave reviews.
Two Greenport basketball players, in particular, stood out. Ahkee Anderson and Jude Swann were at their best when the Porters needed them most. They came though in a big way as the Porters won their first regional championship since 2009, earning a place in the New York State Class C semifinals. READ
You can’t tell who the players are without a scorecard. That’s especially true this year with the Southold High School baseball team and its new coach.
A new chapter in Southold baseball opened Monday with the team’s first official practice under coach Greg Tulley. Change is in the air. Tulley, who had coached the junior varsity team the past two years, takes over the varsity squad from Mike Carver, who stepped down after 17 years in charge. In addition, only three players from last year’s team are back. READ
For Carle Place, the third time was a charm. For Mattituck, not so much.
Not much went right for Mattituck Tuesday when it played Carle Place for a third straight year in a Southeast Region Class B girls basketball semifinal. The big difference this time was, unlike the previous two meetings, Carle Place won. READ
Greenport boys basketball coach Ev Corwin felt his team needed a fast start in the Long Island Class C championship game on Tuesday night. So, he had a talk with his star sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson on Monday.
“Listen, I’m going to call your number really early,” he told Anderson. “You get going early, it’ll calm everybody down.” READ
Mackenzie Hoeg doesn’t start basketball games, but she often finishes them.
Hoeg has a clearly defined role on Mattituck’s team as the Tuckers’ sixth girl, typically the first one off the bench. While she would prefer to be a starter, she’s OK with her current role. READ
The Mattituck girls basketball team’s Class B Regional Semifinals matchup against Carle Place has been moved up to Tuesday due to snow in the forecast for Wednesday. READ
Asking the Mattituck High School girls basketball team to defeat Hauppauge was a tall order, especially against a tall player like Lauren Romito, who stood head and shoulders above the rest. Literally. READ
The scenario was similar, but the result was oh so different for twin brothers Luke and Jack Bokina.
Once again the two Mattituck High School seniors had wrestled their way to state finals at Times Union Center in Albany. The difference this time — and what a big difference it was — was both Bokinas had their arms raised as state champions. READ
With Jordan Fonseca hobbled by an ailing ankle, Myles Murray figured he would see a little more playing time than usual Saturday, but he couldn’t have foreseen the impact he would have on the game.
In the alphabet soup that is the Suffolk County boys basketball tournament, Greenport reached the end in the Class BCD final, no small thanks to CM — as in Center Moriches. READ