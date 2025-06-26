Graduation 2025: Athletes of the Year

Each year, The Suffolk Times compiles a list of student-athletes who stood out during the school season and selects Athletes of the Year from Greenport, Mattituck and Southold high schools. The award winners have excelled in their sport or sports through hard work, resilience and determination. Their outstanding performance has brought their schools to new heights while leaving legacies that will not soon be forgotten.

This year’s honorees include Mattituck’s Rhianna Lutz and Justin Fox, Greenport’s Aly De La Noval and Kal-El Marine and Southold’s Lauren Mullen and Luca Sirico.

Rhiana Lutz dribbles through Porter defense. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Rhianna Lutz, Mattituck

Lutz was a rare four-sport standout, performing on the Mattituck/Southold/Greenport girls’ soccer team, on the Tuckers basketball team and indoor track and field squads and the outdoor track side.

A midfielder, Lutz helped MSG reach the Suffolk County playoffs for the first time in five years.

“Rhianna was a versatile player who wherever she was asked to play always gave 100 percent,” coach Chris Golden said. “A great teammate, leader and role model, Rhianna was a big reason why MSG qualified for the playoffs. Rhianna was such a positive influence on the culture of our team and will be greatly missed next fall.”

Lutz, who averaged 5.8 points per game, scored the winning baskets in the final seconds in basketball wins over Center Moriches and Smithtown Christian during a 17-day span in January.

“What made Rhianna special wasn’t just how hard she played — it was how much her teammates trusted and looked up to her,” coach Steve Van Dood said. “As a captain, she led by example every single day. You always knew she was going to play hard and leave it all on the court. She is a tremendous athlete and an even better human being.”

Lutz qualified for the outdoor state track championships, finishing 17th in the long jump (16 feet, 2.5 inches).

“There’s no more deserving athlete,” coach Chris Robinson said. “She is just a great person, which I think is first and foremost. No one works harder; the drive she has, the ability to consistently perform consistently, do well in three different sports, and put the time in and understand what it takes, and then balance schoolwork. There’s just so much. Sometimes people can kind of crumble under that pressure. She never does.”

Late in the game Justin Fox puts up a shot from the top of the key. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Justin Fox, Mattituck

Fox left it on the field or court, in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

“He was an integral part of each team,” basketball coach Paul Ellwood said.

As a midfielder-defender, Fox scored four goals and added an assist in his final season as a three-year varsity soccer player.

“Justin was known for his relentless work ethic, athleticism, and leadership skills,” coach Dan O’Sullivan said. “The ultimate competitor. His impact on and off the field at Mattituck has set a high standard for the underclassmen to follow.”

Fox, who averaged 6.8 ppg, was a defensive standout on the county Class B basketball champions.

“He was my best defensive player,” Elwood said. “I often asked him to cover the opposing team’s best player. Although he didn’t do a lot of scoring for us, in the county championship game he scored a season-high 12 points and was probably the MVP of that game.”

Fox finished the lacrosse season with team highs in goals (33) and assists (27).

“Justin Fox is a truly exceptional lacrosse player,” said Mattituck/Greenport/Southold coach Jeff Hauser. “Whether on offense or defense, he consistently dominated both ends of the field with skill, toughness, and relentless effort. Over the past three years, Justin has grown tremendously. Not just as an athlete, but as a leader, a teammate, and a young man. His attention to detail and commitment to perfecting every aspect of his game has been nothing short of inspiring. As a coach, you couldn’t ask for more. He is one of the most coachable players I’ve ever worked with.”

Aly De La Noval swapped field hockey for cheerleading her senior year of Porter athletics. (Credit: George Faella)

Aly De La Noval, Greenport

De La Noval was one of only two seniors on a young MGS lacrosse squad, helping to shut down opposing attackers and demonstrating leadership as the team secured the county Class D title.

“Aly is a one-of-a-kind kid!” coach Logan McGinn said. “She’s a great athlete. She is successful at anything and any sport she sets her mind to. I think what separates her from others is she’s athletic and very smart. She is able to put together the ‘why’ as well as the ‘doing.’ She understands concepts and X’s and O’s as good as anyone. … Couldn’t be more happy for her.”

She also was a member of the cheerleading team, joining the squad as a senior.

Coach Lauren Berry called De La Noval “an exceptional athlete.”

“At the start of the season she was cautious as this was her very first cheerleading experience, but she quickly became a strong member of the team and contributed to much of the team success throughout the season,” she added. “Aly never hesitated to give her all throughout the season and grew to love the sport. I am extremely proud of Aly and know that she is going to accomplish amazing things in her future.”

(Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Kal-El Marine, Greenport

Marine’s parents named him after Superman’s Kryptonian name, and he turned out to be super in every sport endeavor.

He backstopped the Porters’ soccer team to the county Class C crown, making 11 saves in a 2-1 win over Southold.

“Kal is a talented multi-sport athlete and a great teammate,” coach Greg Dlhopolsky said. “He is a good leader on and off the field and he has a positive attitude that rubs off on his teammates. He is also a very coachable player who strives to constantly improve. In the classroom, Kal is a scholar and achieves high grades. He really is the total package and it’s been a pleasure coaching him for the last three years. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for Kal.”

As the point guard on the basketball court, Marine helped Greenport capture the Class C crown, averaging 12.0 ppg.

In the spring, Marine was a baseball team leader, playing an outstanding center field, although he could play multiple positions.

“Kal is simply a very good athlete,” Golden said. “His athleticism and knowledge of the sports he plays have enabled Kal to have an outstanding athletic career in three sports. But what makes Kal truly special is the type of person he is. Always positive, upbeat and supportive, Kal is one of the best teammates I have seen. Kal instantaneously makes any team that he is on better because of who he is as an athlete and person.”

(Credit: courtesy photo)

Laura Mullen, Southold

“Lauren had an exceptional season,” Golden said. “An outside defender, Lauren worked very hard to grow and develop as a player. Because of her commitment to improving every day, Lauren became a reliable and dependable player who will be difficult to replace next season. Lauren is a great example of how determination and hard work translate into playing time and success on the field.”

Mullen earned top honors, helping to secure the backline as the MSG soccer team reached the playoffs, and for her cheerleading abilities.

“She is a phenomenal back spot while stunting and a high-level tumbler for the team making her an integral member of the varsity team’s success,” said Berry, who coached Mullen at North Fork Cheer since the age of five. “It has been an honor to coach Lauren over the years, and I could not be prouder of her.”

Mullen also played a vital role in the Southold cheerleading squad qualifying for the county championships for four consecutive years and finishing among the top three teams. She also earned several individual honors and helped the team reach the UCA Nationals, placing 25th in the nation.

(Credit: courtesy photo)

Luca Sirico, Southold

Sirico capped an outstanding senior wrestling season, finishing with a 24-11 record and capturing the county Division II 170-lb. title. He qualified for the state championship.

“Luca becoming Southold’s first ever county champion is a milestone that reflects not only his incredible talent, but his unwavering determination,” MGS wrestling coach Ryan Grebe said. “His journey, both mentally and physically, was far from easy, but Luca embraced every challenge and achieved what we all knew he was capable of. He’s an exceptional leader, a dedicated athlete, and an even better young man. His presence on and off the mat has left a lasting impact on our program.”