Lax squad loses championship game, fights to the finish

Gianna Calise on the attack in the Long Island championship match Tuesday. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

It wasn’t supposed to end this way or this early.

The Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse team had hopes of venturing upstate to continue their path to state glory. Cold Spring Harbor, however, had other things in mind in the Long Island Class D championship Tuesday, June 3, as the Tuckers suffered an 18-7 loss at Adelphi University.

The defeat ended a memorable season for the Tuckers, who took back the Suffolk County title from Babylon they had won two years ago. On Tuesday, they received a runners-up plaque, while Cold Spring Harbor earned the winners’ version and an opportunity to compete in the Southeast Regionals at Lakeland High School in Westchester County Saturday, June 7.

“Seeing them take that plaque is pretty tough,” said junior midfielder Page Kellershon, who paced Mattituck (10-8) with a hat-trick. “Definitely a little down, but I’m happy with how we played. We put it all out there.”

Several players understandably walked off the field teary-eyed, although the loss intensified junior midfielder Gianna Calise’s desire.

“I’m hungry. I wanted this,” said Calise, who recorded two goals and one assist. “I really wanted to go to states, win a state title, so I’m not letting this down. I know I’m going take it with me next year and really hold that urge to win and that grit to keep pushing forward again.”

The Seahawks (16-3) haven’t won seven successive Nassau County crowns and three state titles in five years by accident. They’re a talented, fast and aggressive team dominated by seniors. Midfielders Maggie Spehr (one assist) and Ruby Spielberger (two assists) led the way with five goals apiece. Attack Sienna Koke and midfielders Ryan Reynolds (three assists) and Kelly Callaghan contributed two goals apiece, and attack Riley Miller added one.

“They quickly found the middle girl open with a snap of finger,” Kellershon said. “They had a different intensity that we haven’t seen necessarily in Suffolk County. They played a different defense that we haven’t seen this season.”

Cold Spring Harbor set the tone early on, taking a two-goal lead on the first of Spehr’s penalty shots 42 seconds into the contest and Olivia Mulada’s tally at one minute and 24 seconds past goalie Emily Manwarning. Mattituck equalized at 2-2 at 8:47 behind goals by Grace Quinn and Calise past goalie Maya Soskin.

“We came out good in the first half,” head coach Logan McGinn said. “I definitely think there were a little bit of nerves. When we settled in, I thought we were playing a pretty competitive game.”

The Seahawks then reeled off three consecutive goals to take control, two by Spielberger and another by Reynolds to close out the first quarter with a 5-2 advantage.

The Tuckers weren’t helped by several unforced turnovers and questionable passes that were thrown away. They also had a clock violation after failing to take a shot within the allotted 90 seconds.

“It just kind of got away from us,” McGinn said.

It seemed that every time the Tuckers scored, their foes would connect for two or three goals in a row.

“That was hard,” Calise said. “We feel we’re so close, and then a second later, it feels like we’re 100 goals away.”

The final game for the Tuckers’ two seniors — defenseman Aly De La Noval and Ruby Villani — was an emotional one.

“I’ve played with these girls since I was in the third or fourth grade,” De La Noval said. “I’ve been beyond lucky and blessed to have played with those girls.”

Villani echoed similar sentiments. “It’s really sad,” she said. “I love this team. I’ve gotten really close to the girls. They’re my best friends. I was really looking forward to the county championship, and I’m so happy that we won it.”

Minutes after the loss, McGinn was already making plans for next year.

“I have 14 seniors for next year, a bunch of D1 and D2 collegiate kids,” he said. “So, I’m expecting very big things. I think they are, too. We’re talking about doing summer league, winter league, maybe joining some tournaments. Just trying to not lose this chemistry we just got towards the end of the year.”