Greenport residents warned of phone scam

People and businesses in the Village of Greenport have once again been receiving phone calls, purported to be from PSEG, that state that they owe PSEG money on their electric account, according to village clerk Sylvia Pirillo.

The phone calls are a scam, she said.

The main thing that makes it obvious that it’s a scam? The incorporated Village of Greenport has its own electric utility and isn’t served by PSEG, she said.

“The Village Electric Utilities have not been ‘taken over’ by PSEG,” Village Clerk Sylvia Pirillo said in a press release.

“Therefore, if you are a Village of Greenport electric customer, please do not pay any money for your electric utility to “PSEG” or any person representing to be associated with PSEG,” she said in a press release.

The Village Office phone number is 631-477-0248, to report suspicious activity, and also to be noted as a call-back reference number.

“This has happened before,” Ms. Pirillo said in an interview. “So I want to make everyone aware that the scam is happening again.”

