Construction worker airlifted after injury at worksite in Cutchogue

A construction worker had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital Friday afternoon after seriously cutting his hand on the job, according to Cutchogue Fire Chief Tom Shalvey.

A Suffolk Police medevac helicopter landed near fire department headquarters in Cutchogue where the man was then loaded onto the helicopter.

The incident took place just after noon, Chief Shalvey said.

First responders were called for a report of a “traumatic injury” on Schoolhouse Road near Griffing Street in Cutchogue.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Photo caption: The Suffolk Police helicopter lands in Cutchogue Friday afternoon. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

