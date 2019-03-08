Greenport Village candidates to participate in Q&A forum Monday

The four candidates for Greenport Village Trustee are scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer forum at the Floyd Memorial Library on Monday, March 11, from 6-8 p.m.



The election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, and is the only candidate forum scheduled thus far.

The incumbent Mayor, George Hubbard Jr., is seeking re-election but will be unopposed.

Monday’s forum will feature the four candidates running for Trustee seats, according to Rena Casey-Wilhelm, the moderator for the event.

Incumbent Trustee Jack Martilotta is seeking re-election to another four-year term, but Doug Roberts, the other incumbent, is not seeking re-election.

The other trustee candidates are Devin McMahon, a former planning board chair; Lily Dougherty-Johnson, who is a volunteer at the Greenport Farmers Market; and Peter Clarke, who owns Clarke’s Gardens in the village.

A fifth candidate, Cynthia Roe, who goes by Cyndy Pease Roe professionally, announced this week that she no longer seeks to run for a Trustee seat. Her name will still remain on the ballot, according to Greenport Village Clerk Sylvia Pirillo.

Ms. Casey-Wilhelm said some questions will come from the public, both on cards and in person, while others will come from a “Greenport Village 2019 Election” Facebook page she created to get more input.

