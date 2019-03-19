Greenport Election: Two seats up for grabs today

Greenport Village residents will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for trustee. Two open seats are available and four candidates are actively seeking those positions.

Mayor George Hubbard Jr. is running unopposed for re-election.

The candidates for trustee are incumbent Jack Martilotta and challengers Peter Clarke, Lily Dougherty-Johnson and Devin McMahon. The two winners will be elected to four-year terms. Also on the ballot but not actively running for trustee is Cynthia Roe, better known as Cyndy Pease Roe, who said last week that she has withdrawn her candidacy.

Voting in the village election will take place at the Third Street Fire Station, where polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

