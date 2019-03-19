Mattituck F.D. responds to fire at woodworking building

The Mattituck Fire Department responded to a fire at a woodworking building Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a fire started in a piece of equipment that collects sawdust. The fire ignited mulch outside the building on Sound Avenue, which then lit a small fire on the south side of the building, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. at the building that belongs to Rising Sun Woodworking. Heavy smoke was visible at the scene as firefighters arrived. Firefighters quickly had the scene under control.

No injuries were reported.

Photo caption: Mattituck firefighters break the south-facing exterior wall of the building. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

