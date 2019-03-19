Jack Martilotta wins re-election, joined by newcomer Peter Clarke

Incumbent Jack Martilotta and newcomer Peter Clarke were both elected to the Greenport Village Board in Tuesday’s election.

Mr. Clarke, who owns Clarke’s Garden and Home store in the village, received the most votes for trustee among the candidates.

“I’m humbled by the responsibility ahead and I’m humbled by the endorsement by my fellow villagers,” Mr. Clarke, 60, said. “We have a lot of work to do so it’s time to get some R&R and hit the ground running and get to work. Doug Roberts is still on the board for the rest of the month. but after that I’ll be ready to go.”

Mr. Martilotta, 43, who was first elected four years ago, echoed the comments of Mr. Clarke.

“I’m going to do my best to earn their vote every day,” he said. “Peter Clarke is coming on board and I’m sure he’ll work out fine.”

Mr. Martilotta said he encourages the other candidates who weren’t elected to keep at it.

“I lost my first time too,” he said. “The more people we have involved the better.”

The results for trustee were:

Peter Clarke: 180

Jack Martilotta: 160

Lily Dougherty-Johnson: 105

Devin McMahon: 88

Cynthia Roe: 10

There are also 51 absentee ballots that would not affect the final outcome.

Mayor George Hubbard Jr., who ran unopposed, received 220 votes. There were six write-in votes.

“We have a lot of good stuff we’re working on,” Mr. Hubbard said. “Peter will step right in and we’ll just keep right on going. We have a good board and it’s going to go well.”

Mr. Hubbard, Mr. Martilotta and Mr. Clarke were all elected to four-year terms.

Photo caption: Incumbent Jack Martilotta, left, congratulates newcomer Peter Clarke. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

