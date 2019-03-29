ABC television pilot filming in Greenport Friday

Downtown Greenport has been transported into a film set for an upcoming ABC television pilot “Emergency.”

Crew members said they were setting up Friday morning for a driving scene to be filmed in the afternoon and evening. A film permit covers filming from 3 to 11 p.m., according to Village Trustee Mary Bess Phillips, who posted about the shoot on social media.

No roads are closed for filming, but cones and a bucket truck were set up outside Bruce & Son on Main Street. The north end of the municipal lot at Main and Front streets is also blocked off to parking this morning.

Crew members weren’t allowed to say much as they set up for the day’s shoot Friday morning. One said no actors were expected to be on set and that the show takes place on Long Island. Another crew member described the pilot as a “supernatural cop show.”

Greenport has served as a backdrop for several high profile film and television shoots in the past, including HBO’s “Girls” and the Brad Pitt/Harrison Ford drama “The Devil’s Own.”

The Netflix film “Lost Girls” about one of the apparent victims in the Gilgo Beach murders filmed in Southold last fall.

We’ll update this post with more information if it becomes available.

