Mercedes Antongeorgi of Riverhead sadly passed away on May 6 at Acadia Center in Riverhead and was 87 years young.



She was born in Manhattan to Guillermo and Eusebia (Perez) Antongeorgi and grew up and worked in The Bronx. She moved to Mattituck in 1992, lived in Laurel for a time and, finally, Riverhead.



Mercedes was employed at several places over the years. One was Sacred Heart Rectory in Cutchogue, where all the kids knew her as “Aunt Merc.” She was everyone’s “Aunt Merc.” She always liked to walk and many locals would remember seeing her walk from Cutchogue to Mattituck if she wasn’t taking the bus. She last worked at Suffolk County Lawyers Service in Riverhead, which she retired from at the age of 72.



She was an avid reader and confirmed cat lady, her own and strays included.



Mercedes was predeceased by her husband, John V. Canellas, and her siblings Albert and Anthony Antongeorgi. Mercedes is survived by her daughter, Christina T. Canellas of Riverhead; her nephew, Anthony (Denise) Antongeorgi of Mattituck; niece Mildred (Joseph, 2017) Bachmeier of Shirley; niece Oreanna Antongeorgi-Kaelin of Southold; nephew Bill (Holly) Anton of Montgomery, N.Y.; and niece Jackie (Barry) Lashinsky of Queensbury, N.Y. She is also survived by other family members, nieces and nephews who loved her very much.



A memorial mass will be held Saturday, May 25, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.



Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.





