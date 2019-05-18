Southold Blotter: DWI arrests in Greenport, Cutchogue

Nelson Coreas-Fuentes of Greenport was arrested Sunday around 7:13 a.m. for driving while intoxicated. Police found Mr. Coreas-Fuentes sleeping in a parked 2014 Dodge Ram on the side of Route 48 in Cutchogue. The vehicle was running, police said, and Mr. Coreas-Fuentes was intoxicated in the driver’s seat. Police also found a can of Corona White beer in the vehicle.

• Daniel Scalia of Cutchogue was arrested for DWI last Thursday around 7:33 p.m. after causing damage to a number of structures. Mr. Scalia was driving northbound on Skunk Lane when he ran off the road and struck a concrete pillar/driveway marker, police said. He then continued on, striking several mailboxes. The driver fled the scene of the incident, but police located him near Eugene’s Road and arrested him.

• Vincent Liebenow of Montauk was arrested around 11:19 a.m. last Monday for allegedly stealing multiple makeup items from Rite Aid on Route 25 in Mattituck. Rite Aid staff said they saw the man remove the items from the shop and leave without paying for them. Police located him at the bus stop in front of Mattituck Plaza, confirmed his identity with Rite Aid staff and arrested him. Mr. Liebenow allegedly stole 32 items, including makeup, lip gloss, eyeliner and mascara.

• A Greenport woman was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny after being identified as the suspect in multiple larcenies from vehicles in the Greenport Village area over the past few months.

Sheryl Davis, 50, allegedly stole loose change from an unlocked vehicle April 11. She was identified as a suspect and was questioned and arrested Sunday, police said.

• A Brooklyn man was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by members of the Southold Fire Department for precautionary treatment of smoke inhalation, after he reported smoke in a Southold residence around 9:21 p.m. Saturday. Police responded and found that a chimney problem was causing the smoke. No further action was taken, police said.

• A Mattituck woman called police Saturday around 6:57 p.m. to report a vehicle moving erratically while traveling west on Route 25 in Mattituck. Police responded and determined that the driver, a Laurel man, was fine, but charged him with an equipment violation. The man was issued two summonses, one for obstructed view and another for being an unlicensed driver, police said.

• An investigation is underway after a Southold man reported to police around 1:45 p.m. Saturday that his vehicle’s rear passenger window, valued at about $500, had been damaged. The man claimed that while he was driving on Lighthouse Road in Southold, an unknown individual threw an unknown object that struck his vehicle, shattering the rear window.

• A three-car collision occurred around 11:03 a.m. Friday, when a Southold man driving westbound on Route 48 in Cutchogue drove through a steady red light at the Cox Lane intersection, colliding with another vehicle traveling north on Cox Lane through a green light. A third vehicle, traveling south on Cox Lane through a green light, was also hit when the first vehicle continued through the intersection. One individual was reported injured, police said.

• A Mattituck man reported to police around 5 p.m. last Wednesday that he saw via his surveillance system that an unknown female had taken a package from his front porch earlier in the day. The suspect was driving a black Mercedes-Benz, according to police. The investigation is still open.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

