Annual NYPA awards honor Times Review efforts

One of the Times Review winning photographs taken by Jeremy Garretson for an Oct. cover.

Your hometown newspapers were honored with 14 awards for excellence at the New York Press Association’s annual spring convention, held April 26-28 in Saratoga Springs.

Just some of the awards won. (New York Press Association photos)

The Press Association’s “Better Newspaper Contest” received 2,530 entries from 142 newspapers across the state. The competition included 70 categories covering editorial content, advertising and circulation at New York state’s weekly and daily news outlets. All entries were judged by members of the Tennessee Press Association.

The Suffolk Times was once again honored with a Past President’s Award for General Excellence, taking third place in the category. The judges highlighted the publication’s “news coverage and clear reporting, layouts, headlines and photos. This is a great newspaper.”

The Shelter Island Reporter brought home the Sharon R. Fulmer Award for Community Leadership. That award was presented for a series of articles and editorials about the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy cutting off residents’ access to Medicaid prescriptions.

Reported and written by staff writer Julie Lane and editor Ambrose Clancy, the series resulted in restoring local Medicaid recipients’ access to prescriptions through the pharmacy. Mr. Clancy was also singled out in the Editorial Writing category, taking third place for a series of editorials on topics ranging from the challenges facing local baymen, those struggling with substance use and the impact of poverty on young and elderly residents.

The judges also recognized the talents of two of our photographers. Shelter Island Reporter contributor Adam Bundy won first place in the Art Photography category for his stunning cover photo of a waterfront at dawn, and Suffolk Times photographer Jeremy Garretson took third place for his sunset shot of a gondola captain paddling on Hallocks Bay.

In addition to singling out its entire reporting staff for an honorable mention in the News Story category, the Riverhead News-Review took third-place honors for overall Advertising Excellence. Times Review Media Group’s design team also secured top prizes in the Large Space Ad and House Ad categories. Northforker magazine was recognized for excellence in the Special Section/Niche Publication category.

Congratulations to all for these major achievements and thanks to all the readers, advertisers and sponsors who support and inspire us, week in and week out.