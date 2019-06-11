Ann Thornhill Felli, 86, formerly of Greenport, passed away in Bradenton, Fla., May 1, 2019.

She was born in Greenport Feb. 22, 1933, to Winifred (Gagen) and Harold (Major) R. Thornhill Sr.

She was predeceased by her husband, Armando Felli, and her sister, Barbara Thornhill Callaghan (Joe). She is survived by her daughter, Carol Arellano (Ruben) of Sarasota, Fla., and her son, James Felli of Brooklyn, N.Y. Also surviving Ann are her brothers, Frank J. Thornhill (Edy) of Port Jefferson Station and Harold R. Thornhill Jr. (Joan) of Glenville, N.Y.

Ann was a graduate of Greenport High School’s Class of 1950. She was a bookkeeper for the A&P grocery store in town for many years.

She married Al in December 1963 and moved to Islip Terrace, where she lived for 40 years. After Al’s death, she moved to Bradenton to be near her daughter and sister. Ann was a happy homemaker and loved being a mother who enjoyed baking. She always remembered to send birthday cards to everyone. Her talent was knowing family history and being able to connect our relationship to various relatives.

Ann was a woman of faith and was active in St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Islip Terrace and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bradenton. She sang in the choirs in both parishes and took part in many other church-related activities.

The Heritage Park Care and Rehab Center in Bradenton was Ann’s home for the last several years of her life. She enjoyed many of the activities at the home, especially going on “field trips” to ball games and restaurants and bus rides to view Christmas decorations. She did not want to be a burden on anyone. Her mind remained sharp to the end. Ann had a beautiful smile and eyes that reflected her generous soul.

Ann was buried at Long Island National Military Cemetery in East Farmingdale next to Al, a World War II European Theater Army vet, on June 6, the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments