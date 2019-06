Dr. Victor S. Orioli of Southold died June 11 at home. He was 88.

Visitors will be received Friday, June 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will take place Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery.

