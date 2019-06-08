Mattituck/Southold girls lacrosse wins second straight state title

The Mattituck/Southold girls lacrosse team is state champions … again.

The Tuckers defeated Bronxville 11-7 in the New York State Class D final at SUNY/Cortland Saturday morning, defending their first ever title from a season ago.

Mattituck/Southold was led by Mackenzie Hoeg, who scored five goals in the victory. Riley Hoeg added a goal and three assists, while teammates Kaitlin Tobin (one assist) and Maddie Schmidt scored a pair of goals each and Halle Foster contributed one more goal. Francesca Vasile-Cozzo had five assists.

The Tuckers never trailed in the game as Tobin scored the game’s first two goals.

It was 4-3 with 3:08 remaining in the first half when Mackenzie Hoeg scored four consecutive unanswered goals to give Mattituck-Southold all the insurance it would need.

Goalie Claudia Hoeg recorded seven saves in the win.

Bronxville has now finished as state runner up three years in a row.

Check back soon for a complete story from the game. In the meantime, here’s more photos from photographer Rich Barnes.

Comments

comments