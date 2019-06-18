Jane Constance Buckley Steinbugler

Jane Steinbugler, 87, of Southold, N.Y., died peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Jan. 28, 1932, to Katharine (Behan) and John J. Buckley, Jane was the fourth of nine children.

Jane attended high school at St. Angela Hall in Brooklyn where she starred on the basketball team. She studied for two years at Manhattanville College before she married Charles “Charlie” J. Steinbugler Jr. on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Brooklyn.

For over 45 years, Jane and Charlie made their home in Garden City, N.Y., where they raised six daughters. Jane returned to Manhattanville to complete her undergraduate degree in philosophy followed by her masters in education at Adelphi University. She taught English at West Hempstead High School for over 15 years and retired to spend time with her grandchildren in 1991.

After Charlie died in 1999, Jane moved to Southold where she had spent childhood summers in Beixedon and always considered home in her heart.

Jane was a calm, gracious, caring person of deep faith and inner strength. She enjoyed gardening, ice skating, yoga and other exercise classes, cooking, reading and her Bible study group. Most importantly, Jane loved spending time with her family and close friends, to whom she is very dear.

Jane is survived by her sister, Frances Buckley Little Soule; her six daughters Sara Jane (David Cordon), Elizabeth (Anthony J. Saltalamacchia), Kathryn, Mary Louise, Anne and Margaret Mary; and 11 grandchildren.

The family is very grateful to the staff at Senior Helpers, San Simeon and Eastern Long Island Hospital for the wonderful care and support they have recently provided.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, June 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, 52125 Main Road, Southold, N.Y., followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations in Jane’s memory may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, membership.faithdirect.net/NY95 or The Philippine Jesuit Foundation, phjesuits.org/pjf/share.php. Please select Ateneo de Manila University and note that the gift is for ADMU Steinbugler Scholarships.

This is a paid notice.

