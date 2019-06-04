Marie E. Lukert of Southold died at home June 1. She was 89.
The family has chosen to remember Marie’s life privately.
DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.
Marie E. Lukert of Southold died at home June 1. She was 89.
The family has chosen to remember Marie’s life privately.
DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.
LeRoy A. Paul A birthday gift I picked a rose, was pale in hue Wet green grass, I did walk…
Read More
Mary Ann Baumgratz of Laurel died May 10. She was 73. A memorial service will take place Saturday, June 8,…
Read More
Mary E. “Miz” Thomson of Greenport passed away peacefully June 3, 2019, at the age of 81. Comments comments