Mary E. “Miz” Thomson of Greenport passed away peacefully June 3, 2019, at the age of 81.

She was born in Brooklyn Nov. 24, 1937, to Eleanor (Ronnenberg) and Martin Heffernan.

She graduated from Marymount College and taught art in the New York City public school system for 19 years.

In 1970 she married her beloved husband, Jay, and they subsequently moved to Greenport, where they opened The Furniture Store antique shop on Front Street.

She will be missed by all who knew her and her ability to bring people together as a fun and gracious hostess. Miz had the ability to light up a room with her personality and fun-loving spirit and had a special place in her heart for animals of all kinds. She was a loyal member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and frequently volunteered services to John’s Place.

Miz is survived by her husband, Jay; her brother, Paul Heffernan (Jana) of Greenport; and her niece, Heather McDermott (Matthew) of Naples, Fla.

Visitors will be received at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport Thursday, June 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Agnes R.C. Church. A private cremation will follow.

The family has suggested that memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971.

This is a paid notice.

