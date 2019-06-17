Philip H. Fenderson of Mattituck died June 7, 2019, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 86 years old.

Born July 30, 1932, in Limerick, Maine, to Richard and Madeline (Sprague) Fenderson, he came to the North Fork when he was 17.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served honorably for 10 years.

Phil worked for many years in fire and rescue service at Grumman in Calverton.

In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering, hunting, trips to Foxwoods and Maine and his membership with American Legion Post No. 861.

His wife, Shirley, whom he married in 1955, predeceased him Jan. 24, 2019.

Surviving are his daughter, Jean Rivera (Frank) of Mattituck; two grandchildren, Frank Rivera (Amy) and Alicia Hughes (Jason); four great-grandchildren, Joshua, MacKenzie, Maci and Maverick; and a half-brother, Raymond Hill.

Visitors were received June 12 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services and interment took place June 13 at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments