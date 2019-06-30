Southold Blotter: Greenport man arrested in slapping incident

A Greenport man was arrested in Greenport around 9:10 p.m. Sunday after an argument allegedly escalated into him slapping another Greenport man across the face with an open hand. The man was released on $100 bail.

• A Mattituck High School student told police around 10:50 a.m. last Monday that his $400 black Chromebook had been stolen approximately a week and a half ago. The student said he last remembered leaving the high school library with the laptop in its case, after which point he took the late school bus home. By the next day, he said, it had gone missing. Neither the student nor police have any suspects.

• A Southold man suffered an opioid overdose around 12:47 a.m. last Tuesday, but was conscious and alert after his girlfriend administered a dose of Naloxone nasal spray, police said. The man was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, but refused medical treatment.

• A Mattituck man reported damage at Breakwater Beach Park in Mattituck around 11:04 a.m. last Tuesday. He said that a boat full of sand used as a sandbox had been flipped over, a sign had been knocked over, a lock securing a gate had been broken off and an American flag had gone missing.

• A Southold man and woman reported a case of identity theft around 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday, claiming that though they did not suffer any financial loss, they wanted to have the incident documented. The two received a notice from a collection agency in the employ of a cable/cellular company. The notice said the two owed $791 for services received at a residence located in Orlando, Fla. in June 2015. The two said they had never been to Florida, let alone rented a home there.

• A Greenport woman reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday that an unknown individual had entered her store, One Love Beach in Greenport, walked over to the ring area, put a ring on her finger and left without paying. The $32 ring was made of sterling silver and had a small shark tooth attached. There is no further information at this time.

• A Woodland Park, N.J. man operating a boat at Claudio’s Marina in Greenport struck and caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to another vessel around 3:49 p.m. Sunday, police said. The man was attempting to transition to the marina, when he hit a vessel owned by a Wethersfield, Conn. man. No injuries were reported.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

