Southold Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Kenneth Tapfar, 59, of Mattituck was arrested around 8:17 p.m. Tuesday for a driving while intoxicated after a crash in Southold. Mr. Tapfar was driving a black SUV along Route 25 when he collided with a parked vehicle. He was transported by Southold Fire Department Rescue for evaluation at Eastern Long Island Hospital and later released. He was then transported to police headquarters and charged with DWI.

• Donna Jester, 46, of Southold was arrested around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday after failing to stop for a police officer conducting traffic control at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 25 in Southold. Police said Ms. Jester failed field sobriety tests at the scene and she was found to be intoxicated. She was charged with DWI.

• Juan Depaz-Cruz, 38, of Peconic was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday on multiple counts, including DWI – for which he has had two previous convictions – and operating a vehicle while unlicensed. Police responded to a report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane and observed Mr. Depaz-Cruz cross over the white lines indicating the road’s shoulder.

• Renee Harvey, 40, of Southold was arrested around 6:45 p.m. Sunday for DWI and fleeing the scene of an accident. Ms. Harvey was operating a red 2012 Chevrolet Traverse on Route 25 in Southold when she struck and damaged a telephone pole. A Southold woman called to report the accident, stating that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

• Vaughn Edwards, 52, of Greenport was arrested around 5:34 p.m. Sunday for DWI. Police investigating a dispute on Third Street in Greenport involving Mr. Edwards, found him in a parking lot, sitting in his vehicle with the keys in the ignition and the vehicle running. Though Mr. Edwards refused to take a breath test, police said, he was determined to be intoxicated.

• A Southold woman reported last Monday around 11:56 a.m. that she has been getting notices from a collection agency saying she owes money on a Barclays Bank credit card that she does not own. Police said an unknown individual may have opened the card using the woman’s information, as $1,900 was charged under her name at a Walgreens in Georgia. The woman told police she tried contacting Barclays, but they would not help her with the investigation. Police advised the woman to contact the bank’s fraud division in an attempt to resolve the issue.

• Police and members of the Mattituck Fire Department responded to a report of an oil burner fire at an Inlet Drive residence in Mattituck around 6:10 p.m. last Wednesday. An officer interviewed a Westhampton man who stated he had been called to service the oil burner, which had been leaking oil. While servicing the burner, the man said, it caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire without injury, police said.

• Police and members of the Orient Fire Department responded to the report of an oven fire at a Youngs Road residence in Orient around 5:15 p.m. last Thursday. The fire was extinguished and the gas was turned off, according to police.

• Around 5:27 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a boat having control problems at the Cutchogue Harbor Marina. The Brooklyn woman who owned the boat told police that the rudder of her 1980 white Catalina broke, resulting in her not being able to control the vessel. With the help of people at the beach, police said, the woman was able to secure the boat with two anchors. Police said the woman was to respond to the boat Sunday and sail it back when the weather cleared.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments