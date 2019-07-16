Eleanor Ruth Walker departed this life Feb. 8, 2019, in Alexandria, Va.

Eleanor was a lifelong residence of Riverhead, N.Y. She was born in Jamesport to James and Minnie Lynch in 1923. She was the youngest of three children in a very close-knit family.

In her early years she enjoyed playing the piano, swimming at Iron Pier, running home from Roanoke Avenue School and dancing at the Savoy in Harlem.

Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, James W. Walker Sr., and her son, James W. Walker Jr.

She played an intricate part in the lives of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memory three granddaughters Zena Jackson (Brian), Camille Sturges (Benjamin) and Carra Abrahams (Orville); special nephew Patrice Harris; nephews and niece John B. Harris III, O’ona Calvin and Myron Harris; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will take place Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Riverhead.

