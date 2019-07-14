Police: Mattituck man struck, killed pedestrian then fled scene of crash

A Mattituck man was arrested Sunday afternoon for striking and killing a jogger in St. James and fleeing the scene, Suffolk County police said.

Keith Clancy, 32, of Mattituck was stopped by police near Exit 69 of the Long Island Expressway, more than 20 miles from the scene of Sunday’s crash on Lake Avenue in St. James. He was driving for nearly 30 minutes with much of the passenger side of his front windshield smashed.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. when Mr. Clancy was driving his Nissan sedan southbound and struck Michael McDermott as he jogged in the southbound shoulder of Lake Avenue, police said. Mr. McDermott, 37, of Smithtown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Clancy was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Suffolk’s Major Crimes Unit at 631-852-6555.

(Credit: Mr. Clancy's car on the eastbound shoulder near Exit 69 of the Long Island Expressway Sunday. (Credit: Stringer News)

