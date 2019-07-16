Power outage reported in Greenport Village

A power outage has been reported in Greenport Village.

A large tree limb fell onto wires at the northwest corner of South Street and Third Street just before 6 p.m. Jeremy Garretson of Greenport was walking down the street when he said he saw the tree limb fall. Mr. Garretson owns a photography gallery on South Street. He said his gallery lost power.

The outage does not appear to be affecting the entire village, according to Trustee Mary Bess Phillips.

Southold Town police responded to the village to help direct traffic. A portion of South Street was closed where the tree branch fell.

A representative from PSEG-Long Island said the outage did not occur in the area where it supplies power.

Photo caption: A tree limb that fell onto wires at the northwest corner of South Street and Third Street in Greenport near the Greenport Fire Department. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Comments

comments